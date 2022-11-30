ATHENS, Ohio (AP)AJ Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Cincinnati-Clermont 113-44 on Wednesday night.

Brown shot 7 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (4-3). Elmore James scored 16 points, finishing 8 of 12 from the floor. AJ Clayton shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Morris Duffy finished with nine points for the Cougars. Cincinnati-Clermont also got seven points from Joel Iles. Marlin Lyons also had five points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.