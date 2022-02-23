NEW YORK (AP)Chuba Ohams tied his career high with 20 points plus 13 rebounds as Fordham topped La Salle 60-54 on Wednesday night.

Josh Colon-Navarro had 15 points for Fordham (13-13, 6-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kyle Rose added 10 points. Antrell Charlton had six points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

La Salle scored 16 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Christian Ray had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Explorers (7-18, 2-13), who have now lost five consecutive games. Khalil Brantley added 12 points. Clifton Moore had three blocks.

Josh Nickelberry, who was second on the Explorers in scoring heading into the contest with 12.0 points per game, scored only five points.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Explorers for the season. Fordham defeated La Salle 69-61 on Dec. 30.

