ATLANTA (AP)Dwon Odom’s 27 points helped Georgia State defeat UNC Asheville 74-68 on Sunday night.

Odom also added seven rebounds for the Panthers (4-2). Danny Stubbs scored 16 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line. Kalin Brooks shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tajion Jones led the way for the Bulldogs (3-2) with 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Drew Pember added 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for UNC Asheville. In addition, Alex Caldwell had eight points.

—

