TROY, Ala. (AP)Efe Odigie had 11 points as Troy topped Appalachian State 68-53 on Saturday.

Khalyl Waters had 10 points for Troy (12-5, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nick Stampley added 12 rebounds.

Adrian Delph had 16 points for the Mountaineers (8-9, 2-2). Donovan Gregory added 12 points and eight rebounds. James Lewis Jr. had seven rebounds.

