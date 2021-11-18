Octave carries Air Force past Texas Southern 61-57

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP)Joseph Octave had 17 points as Air Force beat Texas Southern 61-57 on Wednesday night.

A.J. Walker had 13 points for Air Force (2-1). Camden Vander Zwaag added 10 points as did Jake Heidbreder.

John Walker III had 16 points for the Tigers (0-4). Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 10 points ad did Justin Hopkins.

