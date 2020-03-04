Oakland opens Horizon tournament with 80-59 win

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP)Xavier Hill-Mais had 26 points and 12 rebounds as Oakland routed Cleveland State 80-59 in the first round of the Horizon Conference tournament Tuesday night.

Sixth-seeded Oakland will play at third-seeded Green Bay on Thursday night.

Daniel Oladapo had 19 points for Oakland (14-18). Tray Maddox Jr. added 17 points. Rashad Williams had 14 points.

Algevon Eichelberger had 17 points for the seventh-seeded Vikings (11-21). Torrey Patton added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Deante Johnson had 10 points.

