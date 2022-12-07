WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Ike Nweke scored 15 points to help Quinnipiac defeat Holy Cross 75-71 on Wednesday night.

Nweke was 7 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) for the Bobcats (8-2). Jamil Riggins scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Matt Balanc recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 11 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

Gerrale Gates finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Crusaders (3-7). Caleb Kenney added 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Holy Cross. Bo Montgomery also recorded 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.