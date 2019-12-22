Nutall, Mitchell pace Sam Houston St. 87-79 over New Orleans

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Kai Mitchell scored 16 points as Sam Houston State beat New Orleans 87-79 on Saturday.

Zach Nutall added 19 points, 15 in the first half, for Sam Houston State (8-4, 2-0 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Dainan Swoope added 12 points.

Bryson Robinson scored a season-high 24 points, 22 in the second half, for the Privateers (4-7, 0-2). Troy Green tied a career high with 20 points and had six rebounds. Lamont Berzat had 11 points.

Sam Houston State plays Rice on the road next Sunday. New Orleans matches up against Memphis on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.