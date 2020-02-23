Nutall leads Sam Houston State past Houston Baptist 77-73

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Sophomore Zach Nutall scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the floor and Sam Houston State held off upset-minded Houston Baptist 77-73 on Saturday.

Nutall sank 2 of 4 shots from 3-point range with three assists and two steals for the Bearkats (18-10, 11-6 Southland Conference). R.J. Smith had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Kai Mitchell pitched in with 12 points, nine assists, six rebounds and two blocks. Dainan Swoope scored 11 with six boards.

Ian DuBose topped the Huskies (3-22, 3-13) with 20 points. DuBose was 3 of 7 from beyond the arc and 7 of 7 at the free-throw line. Philip McKenzie finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Freshman Noah Thomasson came off the bench to score 12 on 6-of-7 shooting with five rebounds.

Sam Houston State shot 43% from the floor but just 28% from beyond the arc (7 of 25). The Bearkats sank 10 of 14 free throws. Houston Baptist shot 44% overall but just 22% from distance (4 of 18). The Huskies made 19 of 21 foul shots (90.5%).

The Bearkats swept the season series, beating the Huskies 95-75 in the first meeting.

—

