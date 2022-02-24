Notre Dame will look to take another step toward making the NCAA Tournament when it hosts Georgia Tech in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

The Fighting Irish (20-8, 13-4 ACC) enter the weekend in second place in the league standings, just one game behind No. 7 Duke with three games remaining. Notre Dame has won six of its past seven games, most recently a 79-69 home victory over Syracuse on Wednesday.

Three players accounted for more than half of the Fighting Irish’s scoring in the win over the Orange. Paul Atkinson Jr. led the team with 20 points, and he also contributed a career-best 17 rebounds. Nate Laszewski scored 17 off the bench, sinking five 3-pointers, Cormac Ryan added 16 points and Blake Wesley had 13 points.

Syracuse outshot Notre Dame 45.6 percent to 40.3 percent from the floor, but the Orange made just 6 of 23 attempts from 3-point range (26.1 percent).

“I thought our defense finally was able to guard a really gifted offensive group,” said Notre Dame coach Mike Brey. “I thought we were really efficient (on offense) against the zone, made some good decisions and believed we were going to win.”

At the other end of the conference standings is Georgia Tech (11-17, 4-13), which dropped into a tie for last place in the league on Wednesday with a 62-58 home loss to Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets fell for the fifth time in six games.

Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher scored 18 and 11 points, respectively, for the Yellow Jackets, who led by as many as eight points late in the first half. However, it was not enough to prevent the Hokies from coming back for the win.

“It was just kind of the same old story with us this year,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “Unfortunately, you know, our defense does what it does. It’s just the offense reared its head in terms of just we weren’t able to get over the hump and score enough.”

The two teams met on Jan. 8 in Atlanta, a game Notre Dame won 72-68 in overtime behind 22 points from Wesley.

–Field Level Media