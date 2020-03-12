Northwestern St. downs Texas A&M-CC to advance in Southland

KATY, Texas (AP)Chudier Bile came off the bench to score 17 points and Northwestern State beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-62 in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Fifth-seeded Northwestern State (15-15) now has won three straight following a three-game losing streak and advanced to play No. 4-seed Sam Houston State on Thursday.

Jairus Roberson had 17 points for Northwestern State, Brian White scored 13 points and Nikos Chougkaz grabbed six rebounds.

Jordan Hairston had 19 points for the Islanders (14-18), Perry Francois scored 10 points and Elijah Schmidt had eight rebounds.

