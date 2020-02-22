Northern Kentucky holds off Youngstown St. late, wins 61-59

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Dantez Walton had 20 points as Northern Kentucky held off a late Youngstown State rally to post a 61-59 win on Saturday.

Jalen Tate had 18 points for Northern Kentucky (21-8, 13-4 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Tyler Sharpe added 12 points. Trevon Faulkner had eight rebounds.

Youngstown State scored a season-low 20 points in the first half.

Donel Cathcart III had 14 points and six rebounds for the Penguins (16-13, 9-7). Naz Bohannon added 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Garrett Covington had eight rebounds.

Darius Quisenberry, whose 17 points per game heading into the contest led the Penguins, shot only 15 percent in the game (2 of 13).

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Penguins for the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Youngstown State 88-63 on Jan. 16. Northern Kentucky finishes out the regular season against Wright St. at home on Friday. Youngstown State matches up against Green Bay on the road on Thursday.

