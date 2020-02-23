Northern Illinois edges Central Michigan 82-81 in overtime

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Trendon Hankerson sank two free throws with 10 seconds remaining in overtime and Northern Illinois held off Central Michigan 82-81 on Saturday.

Eugene German topped Northern Illinois (16-11, 9-5 Mid-American Conference) with 22 points on 8-of-24 shooting from the floor with nine rebounds. German had two layups in the final 56 seconds of regulation to send the game to an extra period tied at 72.

Darius Beane finished with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Huskies. Hankerson scored 12, while Lacey James contributed 11 points and nine rebounds.

David DiLeo paced the Chippewas (13-13, 6-7) with 25 points, adding eight rebounds. Davontae Lane scored 14, while Rob Montgomery tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Northern Illinois shot 44% from the floor and 46% from 3-point range (6 of 13). The Huskies buried 18 of 24 free throws. Central Michigan shot 43% overall but just 24% from distance (5 of 21). The Chippewas hit 18 of 22 foul shots.

The two teams split the season series after Central Michigan won the first meeting 68-67.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.