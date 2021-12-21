GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Matt Johnson II and Dru Kuxhausen scored 15 points apiece as Northern Colorado easily beat Northern New Mexico 90-54 on Tuesday night. Zach Bloch added 11 points for the Bears, while Bryce Kennedy and Bodie Hume each had 10.

Northern Colorado (7-7) posted a season-high 20 3-pointers.

Northern Colorado dominated the first half and led 55-24 at halftime. The Bears’ 55 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Joe Saterfield Jr. had 20 points for the Eagles.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com