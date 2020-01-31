Northern Colorado breezes to 83-67 victory over Idaho State

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Jonah Radebaugh tossed in 22 points and Trent Harris scored 21 on seven 3-pointers to propel Northern Colorado to an 83-67 victory over Idaho State on Thursday night.

Radebaugh sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor and added seven rebounds and four assists for the Bears (13-7, 6-3 Big Sky Conference). Harris took all 14 of his shots from beyond the arc. Matt Johnson and reserve Rodrick McCobb both scored 11.

Malik Porter scored a season-high 25 points and had seven rebounds for the Bengals (6-13, 3-7), who have now lost five straight games. Porter buried 12 of 19 shots overall – all inside the arc. Jared Stutzman added 13 points. Tarik Cool pitched in with 10 points and six assists.

Northern Colorado shot 54% from the floor, including 47% from distance (14 of 30). The Bears made 11 of 13 foul shots. Idaho State made 47% overall and 36% from beyond the arc (4 of 11). The Bengals hit 9 of 13 free throws.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.