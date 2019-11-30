Northern Arizona stymies South Dakota late, earns 76-72 win

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Bernie Andre and Luke Avdelovic each scored 17 points and Northern Arizona scored the final seven points of the game to pick up its third straight victory, a 76-72 win over South Dakota Saturday afternoon.

Returning to action after a nine-day break, the Lumberjacks trailed by eight points with 3:45 to play after a layup by Stanley Umude, but it was the Coyotes final field goal of the game. After Umude hit two free throws Avdelovic hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 72-72.

Cameron Shelton hit 3 of 4 from the line and Cameron Satterwhite added another free throw to secure the victory.

Northern Arizona prevented the nation’s leading 3-point shooter, Tyler Hagedorn, who converts 75% from distance, from taking a 3-point shot. Umude and Cody Kelly instead provided the outside offence, combining to hit 6 of 9 as the team finished 7 of 12 (58.3%).

Brooks DeBiscchop had 13 points for NAU (3-1) and Shelton added another 10.

Umude finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for South Dakota (6-2). Kelley and Ty Chisom each added 17 points and Hadedorn contributed 10.