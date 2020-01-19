Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Northern Arizona snaps Northern Colorado win streak, 64-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Brooks DeBisschop recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Northern Arizona to a 64-58 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Cameron Satterwhite had 16 points for Northern Arizona (9-7, 3-4 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Shelton added 10 points and eight rebounds. Bernie Andre had nine rebounds.

Matt Johnson had 17 points for the Bears (11-6, 4-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Bodie Hume added 13 points. Jonah Radebaugh had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Northern Arizona faces Portland State at home next Saturday. Northern Colorado plays Idaho on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.