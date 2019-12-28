Northeastern wins 8th straight CAA opener, tops Towson 61-45

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TOWSON, Md. (AP)Tyson Walker scored 17 points and Northeastern won its eighth straight Colonial Athletic Association opener, beating Towson 61-45 on Saturday afternoon.

The Huskies’ defense allowed Towson just 17 first-half points, the first time they have an opponent under 20 in a half since giving up just 18 points to Elon on January 5, 2018.

Walker dished out four assists while Jordan Roland added 14 points and grabbed six rebounds and Maxime Boursiquot added 12 points for Northeastern (7-6, 1-0 CAA). Bolden Brace had eight points and eight boards and is now eight points shy of 1,000 career points.

Allen Betrand scored 16 points and Justin Gibson added 10 more off the bench for Towson (6-7, 0-1).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.