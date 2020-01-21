North Texas rolls to 6th straight win, wallops Rice 79-59

Purdue, which was held to 37 points and a historically bad shooting percentage when it played at Illinois earlier this month, will be looking for Mackey Arena magic when it hosts the No. 21 Illini on Tuesday in the Big Ten rematch at West Lafayette, Ind.

The Boilermakers have won six consecutive home games against ranked teams, including a dominating 71-42 decision against then-No. 8 Michigan State on Jan. 12. Overall, Purdue has won 15 straight Big Ten home games, dating to February 2018.