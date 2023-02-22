JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jarius Hicklen scored 16 points to help North Florida defeat Eastern Kentucky 77-64 on Wednesday night.

Hicklen added six rebounds, nine assists, and three steals for the Ospreys (13-16, 8-9 Atlantic Sun Conference). Carter Hendricksen added 15 points while going 6 of 10 (3 for 5 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Chaz Lanier shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Michael Moreno finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Colonels (18-12, 11-6). Eastern Kentucky also got 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks from Isaiah Cozart. In addition, Darden Kapiti had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.