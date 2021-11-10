North Dakota St. tops Concordia College (MN) 88-44

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Rocky Kreuser and Grant Nelson scored 20 points apiece as North Dakota State romped past Concordia College (MN) 88-44 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Kreuser shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. He added 12 rebounds. Nelson also had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Andrew Morgan had eight rebounds for North Dakota State.

Rowan Nelson had 16 points for the Cobbers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story