North Dakota defeats Western Illinois 86-83 in OT

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)De’Sean Allen-Eikens and Filip Rebraca scored 19 points apiece as North Dakota edged Western Illinois 86-83 in overtime on Saturday night.

Allen-Eikens made two free throws with 57 seconds left in overtime, giving North Dakota an 82-80 lead. Brady Danielson added a pair with 18 seconds left before Kobe Webster’s three-point play drew the Leathernecks within 84-83. Rebraca added two free throws for the Fighting Hawks and C.J. Duff missed a 3-pointer for Western Illinois at the buzzer.

Marlon Stewart added 18 points and 17 rebounds and Gertautas Urbonavicius had 14 points for North Dakota (12-14, 6-6 Summit League), which broke its four-game road losing streak.

Webster had 20 points for the Leathernecks (5-18, 2-11), whose losing streak reached eight games. Ben Pyle added 15 points. Dre’Shawn Allen had 12 points. Anthony Jones had 5 points and 10 rebounds.

The Fighting Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks this season. North Dakota defeated Western Illinois 83-77 on Jan. 25.

North Dakota plays South Dakota State at home on Wednesday. Western Illinois matches up against Nebraska Omaha at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.