North Carolina A&T holds off Bethune Cookman late, 98-95

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Fred Cleveland hit a pair of free throws with six seconds left to allow North Carolina A&T to hold off Bethune Cookman, 98-95 on Saturday night.

Isaiah Bailey pulled the Wildcats within one point, 96-95, with a pair of free throws with :07 remaining, but Cleveland drew a foul and clinched the game at the other end.

Andre Jackson had 18 points for NC A&T. Ronald Jackson added 17 points, Kameron Langley scored 16 and Kwe Parker had 15.

Jackson shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Langley posted 12 assists, six rebounds and five steals.

Bailey had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (9-11, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Conference). Joe French and Houston Smith each had 18 points. Cletrell Pope had 17 points and 15 rebounds.

NC A&T (9-12, 5-1) will seek its fifth consecutive home win on Monday when the team hosts Delaware State. Bethune-Cookman plays South Carolina State on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Montreal Travel