Norman Jr. scores 23 to lead W. Michigan over Hope 76-58

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Lamar Norman Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Western Michigan topped Hope 76-58 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

Markeese Hastings had 10 rebounds for Western Michigan.

Jeff Bikus had 13 points for the Flying Dutchmen. Tyler Georgia added six rebounds.

