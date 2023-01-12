CINCINNATI (AP)Landers Nolley II had 20 points in Cincinnati’s 83-55 victory against East Carolina on Wednesday night.

Nolley added 10 rebounds for the Bearcats (12-6, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Davenport scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. David Dejulius recorded 11 points and was 4 of 11 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

The Pirates (10-8, 1-4) were led by Javon Small, who posted 23 points and five assists. East Carolina also got 10 points and eight rebounds from Ezra Ausar. In addition, Quentin Diboundje finished with nine points.

Cincinnati took the lead with 11:26 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Davenport led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 38-25 at the break. Cincinnati pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 27 points. They outscored East Carolina by 15 points in the final half, as Nolley led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Cincinnati is a Saturday matchup with SMU on the road, while East Carolina hosts South Florida on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.