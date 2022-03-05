JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Kevion Nolan had 19 points as Jacksonville narrowly defeated Jacksonville State 54-51 in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney semifinals on Saturday night.

Mike Marsh had seven rebounds for Jacksonville (21-9). Bryce Workman added nine rebounds.

Jacksonville State scored 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Kayne Henry had 14 points for the Gamecocks (21-10). Darian Adams added 10 points and six rebounds.

Jalen Gibbs, who was second on the Gamecocks in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, scored only five points. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

