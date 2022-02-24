No. 9 Texas Tech will look to build on its already-impressive NCAA Tournament resume when it goes for the season sweep against TCU on Saturday evening in a crucial Big 12 Conference game in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Red Raiders (22-6, 11-4 Big 12), who started the season unranked, have been one of the nation’s biggest surprises. Texas Tech heads to the Metroplex after a dominating 66-42 home win over Oklahoma that avenged a road loss to the Sooners on Feb. 9.

Davion Warren led the way with 16 points while Bryson Williams had 13 for Texas Tech, which has won seven of its past eight games. The Red Raiders forced 21 turnovers and turned them into 26 points in the victory over Oklahoma.

“Usually whoever gets those putbacks and dunks is going to win, and we were able to get more easy baskets than they were,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “When you score off your defense, it takes a lot of pressure off your offense. We had to be aggressive. We got in the passing lanes and got out and made a lot of great plays and a lot of great passes.”

The Red Raiders led by seven points at the half but turned it up in the second half, shooting 69.6 percent from the floor while holding Oklahoma to 20 points on eight field goals, four of which came in the final 4:13 of the game after Tech had built 30-point advantage.

The Red Raiders dismantled TCU 82-69 earlier this month in Lubbock.

The Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-8) return home after a 75-66 loss at No. 20 Texas on Wednesday, a game they led by 10 points five minutes into the second half before running out of gas. An 18-3 blitz by the Longhorns put Texas ahead to stay, and TCU never got closer than four points the rest of the way. TCU committed 17 turnovers that the Longhorns turned into 30 points and was outscored 24-8 at the foul line.

“We have the things we need to do and those things we didn’t get close to doing,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said afterward. “Disappointing obviously having the lead, but there was only one recipe and one way of doing it. We didn’t do it the way we needed it to be done.

“We had our chance, had our opportunity. We’re playing for fourth place (in the Big 12). That’s what I told our guys, but we didn’t deserve it.”

Mike Miles Jr. scored 17 points for the Horned Frogs in the loss, and Micah Peavy had 11.

It will be the fourth game in 10 days for TCU, which has perhaps the toughest remaining schedule in the country. After the visit from Texas Tech, the Horned Frogs play a home-and-home set with No. 5 Kansas over a three-day period and finish the regular season at West Virginia.

