AMES, Iowa (AP)Ashley Joens had 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and the No. 8 Iowa State women opened the season with a 87-54 rout of Cleveland State on Monday.

Joens, a preseason All-American, nearly recorded a double-double in the first half with 24 points and nine boards. She has 50 career double-doubles.

The entire Cleveland State roster had a combined 20 points at halftime.

Stephanie Soares added 15 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Cyclones (1-0). Denae Fritz contributed nine points and 10 rebounds.

Iowa State held the Vikings (0-1) to 26.2% shooting and forced 19 turnovers.

Gabriella Smith led Cleveland State with 16 points and Brittni Moore added nine.

The Cyclones jumped to a 21-6 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter and owned a 60-20 advantage early in the third.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State may be even better than last season, when the Cyclones won a school-record 28 games and advanced to their first Sweet 16 since 2010. The 6-foot-6 Soares, a two-time NAIA Division I player of the year, is a key addition.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts Southern on Thursday, before making its first road trip to in-state rival Northern Iowa on Nov. 16. Cleveland State plays three of its first four on the road, with the lone home date coming Saturday at Hofstra.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25