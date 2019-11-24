No. 7 Virginia aims to remain unbeaten vs. Arizona State

No. 7 Virginia looks for its seventh consecutive November tournament title Sunday when it faces Arizona State in the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament final at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The Cavaliers (5-0) advanced to the championship game with a wire-to-wire 58-46 win against Massachusetts on Saturday, while the Sun Devils (3-1) defeated St. John’s 80-67 in the other semifinal.

Virginia won championships at the Corpus Christi Challenge (2013), Barclays Center Classic (2014), Charleston Classic (2015), Emerald Coast Classic (2016), NIT Season Tip-Off (2017) and the Battle 4 Atlantis (2018) in its previous six November tourneys.

Braxton Key scored 16 points, Kihei Clark added 14 and Jay Huff tallied 10 points against the Minutemen. Virginia held UMass to 30.0 percent shooting, including 19.2 percent (5 of 26) from 3-point distance. The Cavaliers posted a 40-26 rebounding advantage and outscored UMass 30-18 in the paint.

Virginia led by as many as 16 points and never trailed against Massachusetts despite an off game from top scorer Mamadi Diakite (13.4 points per game). The senior forward got into early foul trouble, played just three minutes in the first half and finished with four points and eight rebounds.

Virginia’s stingy pack-line defense is allowing just 42.2 points per game, and the Cavaliers are 91-2 when holding opponents under 50 points under coach Tony Bennett.

But the defending national champs aren’t exactly shooting the lights out, either. Virginia has yet to score more than 65 points this season.

“We know we can be in any game with any team,” Key told reporters after Saturday’s win. “We haven’t found our rhythm yet shooting the ball this year. I don’t think we’ve had a game where we shot the ball really well. But we’re going to keep digging and keep playing defense, and we’ll figure it out.”

Arizona State figured things out after falling behind St. John’s 40-31 at intermission, opening the second half with an 18-4 run.

Remy Martin led five Sun Devils in double figures with 19 points. Romello White scored 15, followed by Rob Edwards (13), Jaelen House (11) and Elias Valtonen (10). They took advantage of 16 turnovers and poor perimeter shooting (3 of 16 3-pointers) by the Red Storm.

Arizona State forced 29 turnovers by Rider in its previous game, a 92-55 victory last Sunday.

“I still haven’t felt like we’re in a flow or in a really good place offensively yet,” Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley said earlier this week. “But our defense and our pressure and what we’ve been able to do on that end of the floor has been outstanding.”

Arizona State has won three straight games since opening the season with an 81-71 loss to Colorado on Nov. 8 in Shanghai, China.

The Sun Devils have won their last two November tournaments, the MGM Resorts Main Event in 2018 and the Continental Tire Invitational in 2017 (both in Las Vegas).

Virginia won its only previous meeting with Arizona State 70-64 at the Puerto Rico Shootout on Nov. 27, 1999.

Virginia returns home to face Maine on Wednesday, while Arizona State’s next game is Tuesday night at Princeton.

