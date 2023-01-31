TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sammie Puisis made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Carla Brito added 20 points and seven rebounds and No. 25 South Florida beat East Carolina 72-48 on Tuesday night for its 11th straight victory.

USF coach Jose Fernandez recorded his 118th victory in American Athletic Conference play, tying UConn coach Geno Auriemma for the most in league history.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 13 points and 14 rebounds for South Florida (21-4, 10-0), which has reached 20 wins 11 times in program history. Elena Tsineke, USF’s leading scorer at 17.6 points per game, was held to six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Puisis was 7 of 14 from 3-point range and ECU was just 1 of 12. Puisis made three 3-pointers in the first quarter as USF built a 19-6 lead and the Bulls closed the third quarter on a 13-4 run to go ahead by double-figures for the rest of the game.

Amiya Joyner had 13 points and 13 rebounds for East Carolina (14-8, 5-4). Danae McNeal added 10 points. ECU shot just 31% from the field.

—

