No. 25 Rutgers women rally to overcome Penn State 60-55

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP)Tyia Singleton and Tekia Mack led a fourth-quarter rally as No. 25 Rutgers overcame Penn State for a 60-55 win on Sunday, the Scarlet Knights’ seventh straight win.

Singleton had a pair of baskets and Mack two 3-pointers in a 10-0 run that gave Rutgers (12-3, 8-3 Big Ten) a 52-45 lead with four minutes remaining. The Lady Lions (9-12, 6-11) got within three on Shay Hagans’ 3-pointer with 19 seconds to go but then had to foul twice to get Arella Guirantes to the line with 5.4 left. Guirantes made the first free throw and missed the second but Singleton got the offensive rebound.

Mael Gilles scored 16 points, Auirantes 14 and Mack 12 with Singleton grabbing 10 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, who entered The Associated Press Top 25 rankings on Monday for the first time since February 2019. Their seven-game win streak came after a five-week COVID-19 pause. The win was also the fifth straight over Penn State.

After Rutgers held the Lady Lions to their lowest first-half point total this season and led 27-17 at the break, Penn State closed the gap to one by outscoring the Scarlet Knights 24-15 in the third quarter with Makenna Marisa, Shay Hagans and Johnasia Cash combining for 22 points. Penn State opened the final period with four points to take the lead a final time before Singleton and Mack went on their run.

Hagans led Penn State with 15 points, Marisa had 12 and Cash 11 points with 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double this season before leaving the game with a turned ankle in the fourth quarter. Niya Beverley, who had scored in double figures in each of the Lady Lions’ previous five games, was held to a single point. Penn State turned the ball over 17 times leading to 13 Rutgers points.

Rutgers has now held six conference opponents in a row under 60 points for the first time since 2007-08.

The teams play again at Rutgers on Tuesday.

