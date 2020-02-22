No. 25 Princeton women win 16th straight, beat Harvard 66-45

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Bella Alarie scored 18 points, Taylor Baur had 11 points and seven rebounds, and No. 25 Princeton beat Harvard 66-45 on Friday night for its 16th straight victory.

Princeton (20-1, 9-0 Ivy League) has won five straight games by 15-plus points, totaling 12 decisions by 20 or more. Before this season, the Tigers were last ranked in 2015 when they finished the regular season 30-0,

The Tigers led 9-7 before going on a 15-0 game-changing run, with five points by Baur, for a 24-7 lead with 6:37 left in the second quarter.

Maddie Stuhlreyer led Harvard (14-8, 5-4) with 11 points. The Crimson shot just 26.6% from the field, including 5 of 28 from 3-point range, and turned it over 19 times.

Princeton entered ranked No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense at 48 points per game and fourth for field-goal percentage defense at 33.1.

