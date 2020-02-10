No. 25 Arkansas women erupt to down No. 15 Kentucky 103-85

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Alexis Tolefree scored 30 points on 5-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and No. 25-ranked Arkansas beat 15th-ranked Kentucky 103-85 on Sunday.

It was the third time this season Arkansas reached the century mark. The Razorbacks are 1-3 this season against teams in the AP Top 25.

Chelsea Dungee, who’d been averaging just a little more than 10 points a contest over her last six games, scored 24 on 8-of-12 shooting and made all four of her 3s. Taylah Thomas scored 13.

The Razorbacks led 38-35 at intermission and broke it open in the third quarter shooting 75% (12 of 16) overall. Arkansas (19-5, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) made all five of its 3-pointers in the third with Tolefree making three and Dungee and Amber Ramirez one apiece. The Razorbacks led 71-54 after three.

Chasity Patterson tried to rally the Wildcats with 21 points in final stanza when she buried 7 of 8 – including all four 3s – but Arkansas kept up its shooting spree.

Patterson led Kentucky (18-5, 7-4) with 32 points and Rhyne Howard 20.

