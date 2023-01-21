FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Anthony Black scored 17 points, reserve Joseph Pinion had 13 and No. 25 Arkansas snapped a four-game losing streak by topping Mississippi 69-57 on Saturday.

Only nine teams in Division I had made fewer 3-pointers than Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference) this season, but the Razorbacks tied a season high by making eight from beyond the arc. They led by as many as 21.

Pinion and Devo Davis each made three 3s. Davis had 16 points and Jordan Walsh finished with 13.

Pinion’s 13 points tied a career high.

”From an offensive standpoint, there’s no doubt Joseph can help us and stretch the floor out,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. ”I give him a lot of credit for his confidence shooting the ball.”

Ole Miss (9-10, 1-6) committed 17 turnovers. The Rebels had six giveaways in the first six minutes of the second half, helping Arkansas extend its three-point halftime lead to 11 at the first media timeout after the break.

Two of the SEC’s leading scorers were non-factors. Ricky Council, who entered second in the SEC at 18 points per game, had just two. Ole Miss’ Matthew Murrell, who was averaging 15.6 points, finished with three.

Jayveous McKinnis and Daeshun Ruffin each had 10 points for Ole Miss.

”I think our whole team really responded in the second half,” Musselman said. ”I thought in the first half kind of weren’t making shots, but I thought the second half defensively, holding Ole Miss to 37%, doing what we do, which is creating offense through our defense.”

ANOTHER MEDICAL CONCERN

Arkansas center Makhel Mitchell left in the second half with a foot injury. Musselman said the Rhode Island transfer was in the process of receiving X-rays after the game.

The Razorbacks lost starting forward Trevon Brazile for the season in December because of an ACL injury. They have been without projected NBA lottery pick Nick Smith Jr. (knee) since Dec. 17.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas stopped its slide, but it has a lot of work to do in the conference. It entered Saturday’s game tied for last in the SEC with the Rebels, LSU and Mississippi State.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: Hosts Missouri on Tuesday.

Arkansas: Hosts LSU on Tuesday.

