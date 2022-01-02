CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Sophomore Deja Kelly took advantage of a career-best five 3-pointers to score a career-high 31 points and No. 24 North Carolina cruised to an 81-62 victory over Clemson in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Sunday.

Kelly knocked down 10 of 22 shots – 5 of 11 from distance – and 6 of 7 free throws for the Tar Heels (13-0, 3-0), who are off to their best start since the 2010-11 season when they opened 14-0. Kennedy Todd-Williams pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds. Anya Poole had 13 rebounds to go with six points. Alyssa Ustby and Eva Hodgson both scored 10.

Kelly scored 13 points in the first half to help North Carolina take a 46-24 lead into intermission.

Delicia Washington came off the bench to score 16 with seven rebounds to pace the Tigers (6-8, 0-3), who have lost four straight games. Kiara Lewis added 11 points, while Amari Robinson scored 10.

North Carolina, who along with No. 1 South Carolina and No. 4 Arizona are the only remaining undefeated teams, will have its unbeaten run tested next time out when it travels to take on No. 5 North Carolina State on Thursday.

Ustby had six steals and Todd-Williams added five as the Tar Heels scored 27 points off of 25 Clemson turnovers. North Carolina leads the all-time series 60-28 and has won five straight and 10 of 11 against the Tigers.

Clemson travels to play Florida State on Thursday.

—

