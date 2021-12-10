WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Talia von Oelhoffen had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Taylor Jones scored 13 and No. 23 Oregon State beat Monmouth 72-58 on Friday night.

Von Oelhoffen had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists in the first half to help Oregon State to a 41-22 lead at the break. Monmouth scored 11 points in each of the first two quarters and shot 28%.

Monmouth opened the third quarter on a 17-4 run to get within 45-39, but Oregon State closed the quarter on a 12-5 spurt for a 13-point lead. The Beavers led by double digits throughout the fourth.

Jelena Mitrovic had nine points and 10 rebounds for Oregon State (5-2), which fell in back-to-back games to Michigan and Notre Dame in Daytona Beach, Fla. Oregon State, which ranks sixth in the nation and first in the Pac-12 in rebounding margin at 15.2 per game, had a 43-38 edge on the glass.

Jen Louro scored 15 points for Monmouth (4-4). Belle Kranbuhl and Stella Clark each had 12 points. Clark also had nine assists.

It was Oregon State’s first game in New Jersey since facing Seton Hall in 1997. Monmouth hadn’t hosted a ranked foe since the 2005-06 season.

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25