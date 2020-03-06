No. 23 Missouri St. women top Valpo for share of MVC title

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Brice Calip and Alexa Willard scored 17 points apiece, leading four other players into double-digit scoring as No. 23 Missouri State blew away from Valparaiso in the second half, winning 85-70 Thursday night.

The win clinched at least a share of the regular-season Missouri Valley Conference championship for the Lady Bears (25-4. 15-2) as well as the outright top seed into next week’s conference tournament.

Willard reached 1,500 career points with a 3-pointer early in the second quarter and finished with 1,509. She is the 12th Lady Bear to pass 1,500 career points.

Missouri State needed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Elle Ruffridge to lead 40-37 at intermission after Valparaiso fought into three ties in the second quarter. Ruffridge finished with 15 points, making five 3-pointers.

Grace White led the Crusaders (16-12, 8-9) with 18 points, Ella Ellenson added 12 and Caitlin Morrison 10.

After an even first half with each team shooting 14 for 30, Missouri State was 14-for-32 shooting from the field (44%) after halftime while holding the Crusaders to 8 for 24 (33%). The Lady Bears owned a 42-30 edge in rebounding.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.