No. 22 West Virginia women blow big lead, edge Orange 71-69

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP)Tynice Martin scored 24 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 23 and No. 22 West Virginia held on to defeat Syracuse 71-69 on Sunday after blowing a 20-point first-half lead.

Madisen Smith added 10 points for the Mountaineers (9-1), who went 2-0 in the Florida Sunshine Classic. They beat No. 19 Michigan State on Saturday.

Kiara Lewis poured in career-high 32 points with six assists for the Orange (6-5), who found themselves down 20 less than four minutes into the second quarter. That’s when Lewis took over and made it a game.

Gondrezick scored five points as the Mountaineers closed the first quarter with a 15-0 run to lead 20-6. Martin scored seven straight West Virginia points with her 3-pointer making it 30-10 at the 6:21 mark of the second quarter.

Lewis then scored five straight points and nine in an 11-0 Syracuse run. The Orange got within eight before West Virginia took a 37-25 lead at the half.

Lewis scored the first six points of an 8-0 run that closed the third quarter, pulling Syracuse within 52-51 and Amaya Finklea-Guity’s layup to start the fourth quarter gave the Orange a lead.

Lewis gave Syracuse its last lead, 69-68 with 42.5 seconds to play. West Virginia regained the lead with two Martin free throws at 35 seconds. Syracuse lost the ball on a 3-second violation with 9 seconds to go. Gondrezick made a free throw before a potential winning 3-pointer by Emily Engstler missed the mark.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.