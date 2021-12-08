VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Madelyn Westbeld scored 20 points and Olivia Miles posted a double-double and No. 22-ranked Notre Dame gradually pulled away from feisty Valparaiso for a 73-56 win on Wednesday night.

MIles scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Dara Mabrey added 14 points for Notre Dame which went 9 for 18 from 3-point range.

The Irish (8-2) used a 7-2 run for a 54-47 lead to start the fourth quarter and created safe space from there. Abby Prohaska’s 3 with 7:52 remaining gave Notre Dame its first double-digit lead at 57-47.

Now winless in eight games, the Beacons led Notre Dame 19-14 after the first, were tied at 25 at intermission and trailed 50-45 entering the last stanza. It was Valpo’s first game at home after five straight on the road.

Shay Frederick led Valparaiso with 19 points.

Notre Dame has won all 28 meetings in the series between the two programs, a series which has been evenly split between being played at Valpo and at Notre Dame.

