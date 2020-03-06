No. 22 Florida St women cruise by Wake Forest to reach semis

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Nausia Woolfolk and Kourtney Weber each scored 15 points and No. 22 Florida State beat 13th-seeded Wake Forest for the third time this season, 76-47 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Friday.

Florida State (23-7), the No. 4 seed, will play top-seeded Louisville (28-3) on Saturday in the Seminoles’ second trip in three years to the semifinals. Florida State ended Louisville’s 13-game win streak on Feb. 6.

Nicki Ekhomu added 12 points with six assists and Kiah Gillespie, leading the team with 15.5 points and 8.7 rebounds, scored 10 for Florida State. The Seminoles had a double-digit lead by the 2:47 mark of the first quarter.

Weber made three of Florida State’s 10 3-pointers, while Wake Forest was 1 of 10. The Seminoles were 8 of 10 from beyond the arc in the first half en route to a 42-25 halftime lead.

Ivana Raca continued her strong play for Wake Forest (16-16) with 18 points. She had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the tournament opener.

