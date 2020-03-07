No. 21 Princeton women beat Columbia, extend win streak

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Carlie Littlefield scored 24 points, Bella Alarie became Princeton’s all-time leading scorer, and the No. 21 Tigers beat Columbia 77-52 on Friday, extending their win streak to 21 games.

Alarie, who has 1,686 career points, scored a season-low six but added 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. The two-time defending Ivy League player of the year hit a free throw early in the fourth quarter to break Sandi Bittler’s record of 1,683 set from 1986-90.

Princeton (25-1, 13-0) never trailed and went 5 of 5 from the field – including two 3-pointers – during a 15-0 run that made it 63-39 with 8:28 to play.

Abby Hsu scored 12 points and Janiya Clemmons added 10 for Columbia (17-9, 8-5).

Princeton is tied with No. 2 Baylor for the second-longest active win streak in the nation. Top-ranked South Carolina has won 23 in a row.

Littlefield, the only Tigers player to score in double figures, has 1,010 career points and became the 26th player in school history to score at least 1,000.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.