Murray State’s athletic website called it The Great Escape.

The Racers’ 14th straight win, one that kept it unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference, certainly was an act as worthy of a circus as it was a basketball game. Down nine points with 5:17 left Saturday on the road against a good Morehead State team, Murray State ripped off a game-ending 17-4 run to pull out a 57-53 win.

The Racers aim for a less dramatic victory on Thursday night when they host Austin Peay in Murray, Ky.

Now ranked No. 21 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, Murray State (24-2, 14-0 OVC) is two wins away from clinching no worse than a share of the OVC title in its last year in the conference. The school is joining the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1.

Its last scheduled game against Morehead State — the schools could meet in the OVC Tournament next month in Evansville, Ind. — was certainly one coach Matt McMahon won’t forget any time soon.

“I really don’t have any words to describe it, I really don’t,” McMahon told the Murray Ledger. “I don’t want to be a guy that comes out and throws hyperbole every time, but I just don’t remember a tougher win that I’ve ever been a part of in 26 years of college basketball.”

Tevin Brown, who didn’t score a point prior to the game-ending run, accounted for seven points during that span. It was Brown’s driving layup along the left baseline that snapped a 53-53 tie with 12.2 seconds left.

Reigning OVC Player of the Week KJ Williams, who finished the day with 21 points and 12 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season, added clinching free throws after Morehead State’s Ta’Lon Cooper missed an off-balance but wide-open layup.

Williams is second in the conference in scoring (17.4 ppg) and rebounding (8.7). The Racers average 80 points per game and are connecting on nearly 48 percent of their field goal tries. They outscore opponents by 17.5 points per game.

As for Austin Peay (10-14, 6-8), it’s coming off a 62-54 win Monday at home over Eastern Illinois. It was the third straight win for the Governors, who roared out to a 40-22 halftime lead that gave them cushion when they struggled in the second half.

Carlos Paez scored 13 points to pace Austin Peay, while Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 12 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Hutchins-Everett is the team’s leading scorer (12.9 ppg) and rebounder (6.7), sinking 52.8 percent of his shots.

The Governors won without much help from second-leading scorer Caleb Stone-Carrawell, who made just 1 of 7 shots and scored four points off the bench. He averages 10.9 points per game.

Austin Peay has a recognizable name on its bench in first-year coach Nate James, who was part of three NCAA championship teams as a player and coach at Duke.

The teams played on Feb. 3 in Clarksville, Tenn., with Murray State earning a 65-53 win despite Williams missing the game.

