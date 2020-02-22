No. 21 Arizona State women rally to beat Colorado 65-59

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOULDER, Colo. (AP)Reili Richardson and Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 16 points apiece, each with seven in the fourth quarter, to help No. 21 Arizona State rally for a 65-59 win over Colorado on Friday night.

Tapley scored the first seven points in a 10-0 run that gave the Sun Devils a 55-51 lead on Robbi Ryan’s 3-pointer with 1:24 left in the game. Ryan finished with 15 points.

Richardson followed with a 3-pointer that made it 58-53 with 48 seconds left and Arizona State (19-8, 9-6 Pac-12) made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the win.

Emma Clarke had 12 points to lead Colorado (15-11, 4-11), which led 51-45 on Peanut Tuitele’s jumper early in the fourth quarter.

Tuitele and Quinessa Caylao-Do added 11 points each for the Buffaloes.

Arizona State shot 21 of 40 from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Richards was 4 of 5 and Ryan was 3 of 6 from the arc.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.