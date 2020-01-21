No. 20 Maryland women beat 17th-ranked Indiana 76-62

Live Now
WIT holds press conference over issue with international students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Shakira Austin scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half, Taylor Mikesell had 16 points and eight assists and No. 20 Maryland beat 17th-ranked Indiana 76-62 on Monday night.

Kaila Charles and Stephanie Jones each added 12 points for Maryland (14-4. 5-2 Big Ten). Charles had nine rebounds, Austin made 10 of 13 free throws and Mikesell hit four 3-pointers. The Terrapins have won all eight meetings in the series.

Maryland started the game on an 8-0 run and its 18-3 spurt to close the second quarter made it 34-21. The Terrapins’ 9-0 run in the third quarter extended their lead to 22 points.

Grace Berger scored 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting for Indiana (14-5, 4-3). Ali Patberg had 15 points, six assists and four steals.

WNBA players Kristi Toliver and Crystal Langhorne, part of Maryland’s 2006 national championship team, were in attendance.

