No. 20 Indiana women rally in OT 75-65, top Wisconsin

NCAA Basketball
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Ali Patberg scored 20 points, draining back-to-back 3-pointers in overtime and the No. 20 Indiana women turned back upset-minded Wisconsin 75-65 Thursday night.

Patberg scored eight of her 20 points in the overtime period. She was 3-for-4 shooting in the extra period including 2-for-2 from distance, finishing with four 3-pointers in the game. Mackenzie Holmes added 19 points with 10 rebounds, making 11 of 13 free throws as Indiana (17-5, 7-3 Big Ten) was forced to rally.

Wisconsin (10-11, 2-8), led by Sydney Hilliard’s 23 points, bolted to a 22-10 lead after a quarter and was still up by 10 points going into the final quarter of regulation. Brenna Wise pulled the Hoosiers to within 61-58 with a layup at the 52-second mark and Jaelynn Penn (15 points) hit a wide-open 3-pointer from the right side for a 61-61 tie with 14.6 seconds remaining.

A critical turnover hurt Wisconsin when Hilliard was called for a charge with 8.2 seconds remaining and Penn’s 3-point try rimmed out, sending the game to overtime. The Hoosiers shot 83% in overtime, making 5-of-6 shots, including 3-for-3 from distance.

Imani Lewis and Julie Pospisilova each scored 10 points for the Badgers.

