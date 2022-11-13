PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Just four games into the season, guard Haley Jones feels like No. 2 Stanford is on the right path.

Jones had 17 points and Cameron Brink added 12 to help No. 2 Stanford rout Portland 87-47 on Sunday.

”I think it’s coming along great. It starts with our off-the-court chemistry and that’s great so far. And I think on the court we’re just continuing to get better,” Jones said. ”It is also only November, there are things that we need to work on, but I think we have great communication, we’re great listening to one another and we’re playing with a lot of energy out there.”

Stanford (4-0), which led by as many as 43 points, has not lost to a West Coast Conference team since falling at Gonzaga in 2018.

Liana Kaitu’u led Portland with 13 points in the Pilots’ first loss of the season after opening with a pair of consecutive wins.

Stanford was coming off a 98-44 victory over Pacific on Friday. Kiki Iriafen had 15 points, making all of her seven shots from the field.

Maisie Burnham had 22 points, three shy of her career high, in the Pilots’ 70-54 victory over Hawaii on Wednesday. Burnham went into the game against Stanford ranked second in the West Coast Conference in points with 39 and first for field goals with 16. She finished with seven points on 2 of 12 shooting Sunday.

Portland was still without Haylee Andrews after ACL surgery, but the team hopes that she will be back soon.

”We’re well aware of what an awesome team (Stanford) is and how much talent they have and how well they’re coached. I just think it was a great opportunity for our kids to have a chance to play a team of this caliber. And it gives the opportunity to get better,” Pilots coach Michael Meek said.

Stanford took over the game in the second quarter, going up 41-13 on Jones’ layup. The Cardinal led 43-17 at halftime. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer rested her starters in the fourth quarter.

”I was really proud of our effort today, Portland is a very good team and we have to play well to be successful. Haley and Cam really stepped up but it was a total team effort,” VanDerveer said. ”It was really fun.”

Stanford was picked to finish atop the Pac-12 by both coaches and the media. The Cardinal lost to UConn in the Final Four last spring after winning the national championship in 2021.

The Pilots went 20-11 last season, finishing fourth in the WCC and earning a trip to the WNIT for the first time since 2009.

Stanford also won both previous meetings with the Pilots, most recently a 77-55 victory last November in Palo Alto. Jones had a triple double.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: Stanford has been ranked No. 2 for 14 straight weeks dating back to last season. … It was Stanford’s first visit to Portland in any capacity. … It was also the Cardinal’s only trip to Oregon this season because they do not visit Oregon or Oregon State.

Portland: Portland’s 92 points in a 92-56 victory in the opener against Willamette were the team’s most since the 1992-93 season. … The Pilots were picked to finish second to Gonzaga in the WCC preseason poll.

UP NEXT

Stanford: The Cardinal host Cal Poly on Wednesday.

Portland: The Pilots host San Diego State on Friday.

—

