No. 2 Arizona has the Pac-12 title in hand as it heads into its final two-game set of the regular season, starting with a matchup against Stanford on Thursday night in Tucson, Ariz.

It has been a thrilling ride for the Wildcats (26-3, 16-2 Pac-12) under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd, whose team is trying to close out a perfect season at home. Arizona, which is 15-0 at McKale Center, finishes the regular season on Saturday against at home against California.

“I’m so proud of the guys, just for them to take me in as their coach and just assimilate so quick and believe so quick,” Lloyd said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

Stanford (15-13, 8-10) has a handful of good victories — Wyoming, Oregon, at Washington State and a sweep of Southern California — but lacks the firepower usually needed to keep up with Arizona, which ranks third nationally in scoring at 84.7 points per game.

The Cardinal average 66 points, haven’t scored more than 56 in a game during a three-game skid and hit a season-low for points in a 53-39 loss at Cal on Saturday. A rough late-season stretch has led to speculation about the job security of sixth-year coach Jerod Haase, who has failed to lead Stanford to the NCAA Tournament.

“The theme is going to be continuing to get better,” Haase said after the loss to Cal. “Defensively, embracing physicality and finding ways to string stops together. And on the offensive end, we have to find a way to be more efficient.

“We kept the turnovers down today, but our offensive efficiency was about as bad as it gets. But all of this falls on my shoulders and big shoulders, and I’ll figure it out.”

Arizona, meanwhile, is coming off one of its most impressive outings of the year, throttling No. 16 USC on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, leading by 30 points before pocketing a 91-71 victory.

“It’s March, and we had an opportunity,” Lloyd said of clinching the league title on the road. “You have to go grab opportunities in March, and our guys did a great job of that.”

The Wildcats have embraced the free-flowing, attack-in-transition style Lloyd brought with him after two decades as an assistant at Gonzaga. Four Arizona players average in double figures in scoring, led by Bennedict Mathurin (17.2 points per game), who can make a final case this weekend for the Pac-12 Player of the Year award.

Azuolas Tubelis averages 15.1 points, and he is followed by Christian Koloko (11.6) and Kerr Kriisa (10.5). Every player in a tight eight-man rotation averages at least 6.7 points. Only Mathurin plays more than 30 minutes per game.

Stanford freshman Harrison Ingram has team-high averages of 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. The five-star recruit has only 13 points combined in the past three games, however, and he managed just five in the first meeting against Arizona.

The Wildcats won that game 85-57 on Jan. 20, when the public wasn’t allowed to attend at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion because of COVID-19 protocol. Arizona held the Cardinal to 30 percent shooting (21 of 70).

