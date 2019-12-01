No. 19 Miami women cruise past RedHawks 80-62

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Beatrice Mompremier had 13 points to lead four Hurricanes in double figures and No. 19 Miami defeated Miami (Ohio) 80-62 on Saturday.

Sydnee Roby added 11 points and Taylor Mason and Mykea Gray 10 each as every Hurricane player scored with Miami (5-2) shooting 53%. Jamir Huston grabbed 13 boards to lead a 52-29 rebounding advantage and a 17-2 bulge in second-chance points. The Hurricanes committed 24 turnovers to the RedHawks’ 10 but still outscored the visitors 22-16 off errors.

The Hurricanes led early on. A 7-0 run over six minutes of the third quarter that included five points from Mompremier put the Hurricanes up 21, 57-36. The RedHawks (4-4) were 0-for-11 during that stretch. The lead didn’t dip below 18 thereafter.

Peyton Scott scored a career-high 18 points for the RedHawks. Bree Paulson added 12 on four 3-pointers and Savannah Kluesner and Kelly McLaughlin scored 10 points each.

