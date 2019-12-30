No. 18 Florida State wary of Georgia Tech

Although No. 18 Florida State has dominated the series against Georgia Tech in recent years, coach Leonard Hamilton sees nothing but a tough challenge when the Yellow Jackets visit for a noon tipoff Tuesday in Tallahassee, Fla.

Georgia Tech took Florida State to the brink in the Donald L. Tucker Center last season, when the Jackets tried to slow the game to a grinding halt — to “muck it up,” coach Josh Pastner said at the time. The Seminoles muddled through for a 59-49 victory.

“We remember how tough it was to play against Georgia Tech as it reminded me of a root canal with how tough they were,” said Hamilton, whose program has won 13 of the last 15 in the series.

“Last year it was a dogfight the whole game, and they are coming off a very successful tournament in Hawaii.”

Key for the Yellow Jackets in their two wins in the Diamond Head Classic was the play of point guard Jose Alvarado, who returned from an ankle injury in the 74-60 tournament-opening win over Boise State on Dec. 22.

Georgia Tech (6-6, 1-1 ACC) had gone 2-4 without Alvarado. His presence gave the team a lift as he averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals in three games on Oahu.

“You take a quarterback off a team — whether it is football or basketball — you struggle,” Pastner said. “We are just a better team with Jose in there. Your floor general and your quarterback is on the floor.”

Florida State (11-2, 1-1) will be charged with neutralizing a dynamic backcourt in Alvarado and sophomore Michael Devoe, who is No. 5 in the ACC in scoring at 17.8 points per game.

In addition, Pastner added USC transfer and Atlanta-area native Jordan Usher, who became eligible after the fall semester and is averaging 10.0 points in four games, all starts.

“You have to have the right cushion, study your opponents, and understand each player’s tendencies,” Hamilton said. “We have to execute the defensive fundamentals and we also have to pay attention to what ways the 1-5 guys like to drive to the basket.”

The Seminoles boast their usual depth as Hamilton can go 11 deep in any game. Guard Trent Forrest leads FSU in scoring with 11.8 points per game as eight Seminoles average at least 6.1 points, including two freshmen — 7-foot-1 Balsa Koprivica and 6-8 Patrick Williams — who are making an impact as reserve players in the paint.

“They are capable of impacting the game and we want their maturation to be comfortable for them,” Hamilton said. “We are pushing them to be factors in our season and I think they have shown they are capable.”

Georgia Tech’s ability to limit turnovers against the Seminoles’ length, athleticism and quickness will be a major key in the Jackets’ ability to stay in the game. Florida State averages 9.6 steals per game, the 19th-best mark in the country entering the week.

Alvarado’s ball-handling will be particularly helpful for a Georgia Tech team that averages 17.2 turnovers per game. The Seminoles force 18.5 turnovers per game (10th in the nation).

–Field Level Media