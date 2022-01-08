PROVO, Utah (AP)Shaylee Gonzales scored 22 points to lead four in double figures and No. 18 BYU rolled in a 94-68 rout of Pacific on Saturday.

Gonzales shot 8 of 18 from the floor and had season highs with eight rebounds and seven assists. Lauren Gustin had 12 points and 13 rebounds for a fourth double-double in five games and seventh on the season for BYU (12-1 2-0 West Coast Conference). Tegan Graham scored 15 points on five 3-pointers. Paisley Harding added 14 points.

Anaya James scored 18 points for Pacific (3-9, 0-1). Elizabeth Elliott added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

BYU had a double-digit lead about five minutes into the game and led 30-10 at the end of the first quarter, stretching it to a 35-point lead midway through the fourth.

BYU, which had its conference openers against San Diego and Portland postponed, will look to extend a four-game winning streak when it hosts Saint Mary’s on Thursday.

Pacific is at home against Gonzaga on Thursday.

—

